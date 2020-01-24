App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP leader suspects workers' nationality citing 'strange' eating habits

Vijayvargiya thought the workers were from Bangladesh after seeing that they were eating only poha, or flattened rice.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya suspected the nationality of construction workers at his house after noticing their 'strange eating habits'.

Vijayvargiya thought the workers were from Bangladesh after seeing that they were eating only poha, or flattened rice. Poha is a staple breakfast dish in some parts of India.

The BJP general secretary was speaking at a seminar in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

“I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people,” he told PTI.

The BJP leader also added that a Bangladeshi terrorist has been keeping a watch on him for the past year-and-a-half.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra tweeted her views on the comment, saying:

Congress leader Sanjay Jha also shared his thoughts on Vijayvargiya's statement.

Several other Twitter users reacted to the comment, making #Poha one of the top trends on Twitter in India. 



 



First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #India #Politics

