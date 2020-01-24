BJP leader suspects workers' nationality citing 'strange' eating habits

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya suspected the nationality of construction workers at his house after noticing their 'strange eating habits'.

Vijayvargiya thought the workers were from Bangladesh after seeing that they were eating only poha, or flattened rice. Poha is a staple breakfast dish in some parts of India.

The BJP general secretary was speaking at a seminar in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

“I have not filed any police complaint yet. I only mentioned this incident to warn people,” he told PTI.

The BJP leader also added that a Bangladeshi terrorist has been keeping a watch on him for the past year-and-a-half.



Eating poha in BJP’s India now constitutes question 1 of the “Are you a Bangladeshi illegal migrant?” test. Wonder who in ModiShah’s team passes the “Are you a stupid bigot?” test pic.twitter.com/sCUacYcKpB

— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 24, 2020



Kailash Ji

Come to Mumbai and have our delicious #KandaPoha, despite onion prices. And arrest us. Come, be our guest! #Poha — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) January 24, 2020

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra tweeted her views on the comment, saying:Congress leader Sanjay Jha also shared his thoughts on Vijayvargiya's statement.

Several other Twitter users reacted to the comment, making #Poha one of the top trends on Twitter in India.



I did not know that I was eating Bangladeshi food for whole of my life. Kanda-Poha is one of the favourite breakfasts of Maharashtra. Kanda Poha is a precondition of marriage. pic.twitter.com/Lj7VKXH52c

— The Philosopher Cat (@thekkkattt) January 24, 2020