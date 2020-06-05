BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s video hitting govt official with slipper goes viral

TikTok star and Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat has landed in controversy yet again after a video of her assaulting the Hisar Market Committee Secretary Sultan Singh went viral on Twitter.

In the video, she can be seen raining blows at the government official with her slipper despite him pleading innocence.

The incident reportedly took place on June 5, when Phogat – who unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly election on a BJP ticket – had gone to inspect the Balsamand Mandi. She had landed at the farmers’ market to question Sultan Singh about a list of complaints she had reportedly received from farmers, NDTV reported.

However, Singh allegedly made an objectionable comment, which enraged her and led to the assault that was caught on camera. In the viral video, one can see police personnel present at the scene as mute spectators.

After she was done thrashing the government official, she could also be heard asking the police to file a complaint against him.

The development has been confirmed by Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police, Hisar. He assured that necessary action will be taken against Phogat based on Sultan Singh’s complaint.



खट्टर सरकार के नेताओं के घटिया कारनामे!

मार्किट कमेटी सचिव को जानवरों की तरह पीट रही हैं आदमपुर, हिसार की भाजपा नेत्री। क्या सरकारी नौकरी करना अब अपराध है?

क्या खट्टर साहेब कार्यवाही करेंगे?

क्या मीडिया अब भी चुप रहेगा? pic.twitter.com/2K1aHbFo5l — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Randeep Singh Surjewala, national spokesperson, Congress party, has also shared the video and tweeted in Hindi: “The market committee secretary was assaulted by a BJP leader…. Will Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar take action against her? Will the media still remain silent?