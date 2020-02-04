BJP leader seeks urgent hearing for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.
The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date of hearing on his plea seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protestors from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.
BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.
"You go to the mentioning officer," the SC bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.
Various arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest.Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.