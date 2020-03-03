BJP leader Kapil Mishra raises Rs 72 lakh for Hindu victims of Delhi riots

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who has been accused of delivering hate speeches that allegedly triggered communal riots in north-east Delhi on February 24, has collected over Rs 72 lakh through crowdfunding to help “Hindu” victims.

On March 1, Mishra had tweeted an appeal with a link to an online crowdfunding website CrowdKash, to help the riot victims.

The fundraising page titled ‘Help The Hindu Families Who Are The Victims of Delhi Riots’, suggests that the “goal of this campaign is to identify families who are massively impacted due to the riots and help them with monetary assistance”.

However, the fundraising is seemingly not for all affected families. “We believe that this would act as a short term relief for these underprivileged Hindu families who have been impacted by the riots,” the page further reads.

In the ‘about the campaigner section’, it says that the campaign is being “managed by a group of Dharmics under the leadership of Kapil Mishra ji”.

“The funds will be transferred to the impacted family accounts directly. Regular updates will be provided and will be managed with full transparency,” the page mentions.

According to the crowdfunding website, a total of 3,972 “backers” have donated Rs 72,02,046 as of 10.30 am on March 3.

The highest amounts the campaign has received is Rs 1,11,111, followed by Rs 1,01,000. The names of around 3,972 “backers” have been published on the website and includes five people who have donated Rs 1 lakh or more. The fundraising will continue for 11 more days, the website suggests.

At least 47 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal violence that broke out in north-east Delhi on February 24 after clashes between groups supporting and opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) spiralled out of control.