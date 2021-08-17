BJP leader Javeed Ahmad Dar shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam district

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Javeed Ahmad Dar, who was the constituency President of Homshalibugh in Kulgam, was shot dead by terrorists at Brazloo-jagir area earlier in the day on August 17.

The assailants fired upon Javeed Ahmad Dar near his residence in Brazloo Jageer area of the south Kashmir district at around 4.30 pm.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants, officials said.

Condemning the incident, Manzoor Ahmad, BJP Media cell head, Kashmir, said: “The BJP condemns the killing of Javeed Ahmad Dar, Constituency President, Homshalibugh in Kulgam by terrorists. The killing of Javeed Dar by terrorists in Kulgam is a shameful and cowardly act. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. I pray for courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing of the BJP leader and said: “Terrible news from Kulgam. Javeed Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javeed’s family and colleagues. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat.”

Notably, at least 20 BJP workers have been killed since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Most BJP leaders in the Kashmir Valley have been designated as ‘protected persons’ and are kept in safe houses and hotels.

