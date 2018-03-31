BJP leader files case against Rahul Gandhi for remark against Modi

BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi yesterday filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Congress party's national conclave in New Delhi recently.

The BJP spokesperson filed the complaint at the Deoria district fast track court under IPC sections 499 and 500 (defamation).

Tripathi's counsel said April 5 has been fixed as the date of hearing of the case.

When contacted, Tripathi said, "During the Congress party national conclave in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi tried to draw similarities between PM Modi, Nirav Modi (tainted diamond businessman) and Lalit Modi (former IPL commissioner)."

"He also said the name Modi had become synonymous to corruption. This remark has hurt the sentiments of BJP party workers and countrymen and for this reason I have filed a defamation case against him in Deoria court today," he said.

Reacting to the development, the Congress party said it would keep raising voice against government's policies and its "failure" to check corruption.

"It is our duty to raise issues related to the people of the country and we will continue to do so," said Congress district general secretary Anwar Hussain. "We are ready to face court cases and even jail for country.