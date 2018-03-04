App
Mar 04, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP leader dies during election victory celebration

Budhana Singh, 54, was the vice president of the district unit of the BJP. He died at the party office last evening while preparing to celebrate after the election results for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya were declared, BJP district president Rupendra Saini said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A district-level BJP leader in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh died of cardiac arrest while preparing to celebrate the party's impressive performance in the assembly polls in three northeastern states, another leader said.

Saini said Budhana was rushed to an area hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Saini said Budhana was rushed to an area hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

He was cremated at his native village in the district today.

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #India

