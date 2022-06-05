English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

    Earlier, when Fadnavis contracted the infection in 2020, he had undergone treatment in a government hospital.

    PTI
    June 05, 2022 / 02:48 PM IST
    Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

    Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

    Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is in home isolation.

    Fadnavis, who is the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, had earlier also contracted the viral infection in October 2020.

    On Sunday, the former state chief minister in a tweet said, "I have tested #COVID19 positive and in home isolation. Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor's advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care everyone!"

    Earlier, when Fadnavis contracted the infection in 2020, he had undergone treatment in a government hospital.
    PTI
    Tags: #coronavirus #Devendra Fadnavis
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 02:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.