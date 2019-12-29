BJP launches publicity drive to highlight move to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The BJP's Delhi unit has launched a publicity drive to highlight the Modi government's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital and will install over 5,000 large hoardings with an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a message in these settlements. With the Assembly election drawing near, the BJP has launched the campaign with an aim to gain support of an estimated 40 lakh residents of the 1,731 unauthorised colonies.

Many such hoardings have already been put up in some areas, including Sangam Vihar and Burari.

"Over 5,000 hoardings will be erected at vantage positions in the 1,731 unauthorised colonies which have been benefitted by Modi government's move to pass a Bill in Parliament for providing property ownership rights to the residents," said Virendra Sachdeva, co-convener of Delhi BJP's media team for Assembly polls.

The elections for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi, due early next year, are likely to be announced by the Election Commission soon.

Sachdeva said the BJP has also started setting up helpdesks in unauthorised colonies to assist the residents to get their documents of properties uploaded on DDA portal to begin the process of registration.