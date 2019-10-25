BJP-JJP to form government in Haryana: Amit Shah

BJP leader Amit Shah announced that it has offered the deputy chief minister's post to JJP with Manohar Lal Khattar taking oath as the new CM for a second term.
Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) met at Amit Shah's residence and have agreed to form the government in Haryana.
Both parties agreed on a common minimum programme to reach the deal.
BJP had earlier announced that it had support of eight independent MLAs, however, the party decided to lean towards JJP, which won 10 seats in the recently-concluded assembly elections. Although BJP has emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats in 90-member Haryana Assembly, it fell short of a majority by six seats. The main opposition Congress came second with 31 seats.
