BJP-JJP to form government in Haryana: Amit Shah

Leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) met at Amit Shah's residence and have agreed to form the government in Haryana.

Both parties agreed on a common minimum programme to reach the deal.

Shah announced that it has offered the deputy chief minister's post to JJP with, Manohar Lal Khattar being sworn in as the CM of the state for a second term in the next few days. JJP President Dushyant Chautala is most likely to become the deputy CM.

BJP had earlier announced that it had support of eight independent MLAs, however, the party decided to lean towards JJP, which won 10 seats in the recently-concluded assembly elections.