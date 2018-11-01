App
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 10:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP is wooing us as govt is in dangerous fifth year: Shiv Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is a partner in the BJP-led alliance in the state and Centre, also asked Fadnavis to explain in which areas, as per his claim, the state has reached number one position.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The Shiv Sena said that the BJP is now courting it as the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government has entered a "dangerous" fifth year.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece "Saamana" quoted Fadnavis's recent statement that a Sena-BJP alliance in the next year's Lok Sabha and state elections was necessary for preventing division of Hindutva votes.

"(Senior BJP leader and minister) Chandrakant Patil and (state BJP chief) Raosaheb Danve's new-found love for the Sena stems from the fact that the fifth year is dangerous for the Fadnavis government," it said.

It further asked if the BJP was so worried about division of Hindutva votes, why did it break up the alliance before the 2014 Assembly elections.

The two saffron parties had joined hands once again after the polls.

On Fadnavis's claim that the state has reached top spot in the country in many sectors in the last four years, the Sena sought to know, in a sarcastic tone, whether he was talking about rising inflation, unemployment and malnutrition levels. On Fadnavis's remarks that the Sena is not unhappy, the party said he was saying so only because he wants to complete the fifth year of his government.

"We want to take forward the Sena and Maharashtra. Sena is not born to give support to others' chairs. Devendra-ji, do not worry about our unhappiness. People in Maharashtra are unhappy and you should worry about them," the party said.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 10:26 pm

tags #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

