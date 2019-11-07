App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP inaugurates its head office in Union Territory of Ladakh

BJP media co-head Sanjay Mayukh said in a statement that the office will serve as the headquarters of the saffron party in the UT.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

The BJP on Thursday opened its head office in the newly constituted Union Territory of Ladakh, with its general secretary Arun Singh inaugurating the building in Leh.

BJP media co-head Sanjay Mayukh said in a statement that the office will serve as the headquarters of the saffron party in the UT.

Ladakh, which was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, became a Union Territory on October 31.

The region comprises districts of Leh and Kargil and is presently represented by BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who was also present at the inauguration ceremony, in Lok Sabha.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 04:35 pm

tags #BJP #Ladakh

