BJP inaugurates its head office in Union Territory of Ladakh

The BJP on Thursday opened its head office in the newly constituted Union Territory of Ladakh, with its general secretary Arun Singh inaugurating the building in Leh.

BJP media co-head Sanjay Mayukh said in a statement that the office will serve as the headquarters of the saffron party in the UT.

Ladakh, which was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, became a Union Territory on October 31.