App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP hits back at TRS chief over 'surgical' strikes

State BJP president K Laxman told reporters here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said March 29 that 11 surgical strikes were made during the UPA I regime when he was a Union minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP in Telangana Saturday hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly questioning the surgical strikes carried out under the BJP government.

State BJP president K Laxman told reporters here that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said March 29 that 11 surgical strikes were made during the UPA I regime when he was a Union minister.

"What strikes does he think of? Is it surgical strikes... Yes, strikes happened. Workers' strikes also happened (during the UPA regime). Rao should apologise to the people for allegedly saying that 'hollow strikes' happened during the Modi government," he said.

"...If you are speaking the language of Pakistan, I am saying, are you eligible to be the chief minister? You are speaking the interpretation of Pakistan," Laxman claimed.

related news

Referring to the recent air strikes on Jaish-E-Mohammed terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan, he said that Rao quoted JeM chief Masood Azhar who had said that even an ant did not die in the air strikes.

"He does not have confidence in the Indian Army that he has in Masood Azhar. What is his patriotism? Telangana people should observe what is his respect for the country," Laxman said.

He demanded that Rao apologise to the families of soldiers who fight bravely at the borders against all odds.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of surgical strikes, Rao had Friday said such "strategic attacks" are never disclosed.

"...surgical strikes happened 11 times when I was in the Union Cabinet. They are strategic attacks which are never disclosed. They do it, we do it," said Rao, who was a member of the UPA Cabinet till 2006 when he resigned from it over the issue of separate statehood for Telangana.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief said Modi "boasts that 300 terrorists were eliminated in a single attack".

"Azhar Masood said not even an ant died," Rao claimed.

Slamming Rao for wondering what good happened to the country under Modi's rule, Laxman said the BJP is synonymous with the development of infrastructure in the country.

Road development got top priority during the NDA regime headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and also under the Modi government, he said, highlighting welfare and development initiatives of the country.

Dismissing TRS leaders' comments that the NDA would not get more than 150 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Laxman asked if they are ready to take political 'sanyas' in case it secured more than 150 seats.

Telangana goes to polls in the first phase on April 11.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 09:26 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Came to Begusarai to Defeat Traitors': Giriraj Singh Takes a Jibe at ...

IPL 2019 | IPL is a Marathon, Have to Keep Emotions in Check: Ashwin

India, Pakistan Engage in Heavy Fire Exchange at LoC in Jammu's Poonch

How BJP Has Forced Mamata Banerjee to Rethink Her Equations with Left ...

Jet Airways Crisis Deepens as Airlines Says it Can't Clear Pilots' Due ...

Prakash Javadekar Slams PC Chacko For Calling Gandhis 'India's First F ...

The Week That Wasn’t: India Tests Anti-Satellite Weapon

IPL 2019 | Agarwal Has a Very Good Cricketing Mind: Memon

From Sydney Opera House to Burj Khalifa, Landmarks Across World Go Dar ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Smaller parties flaunt crucial caste vote ba ...

Lok Sabha polls: Manipur People's Bill divides people, Meiteis seek ST ...

Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth scrapes to three-game win over China ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, DC vs KKR: Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russe ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win th ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.