Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP has ruined economy: Priyanka on falling GDP

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the BJP for the lower GDP growth rate and accused it of making false promises and ruining the country's economy.

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over-six-year low of 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, according to official data released on Friday.

"Promise after promise...2 crore jobs every year, double the price of crops, good days, Make in India, making the economy USD 5 trillion... Will any promise be accounted for? Today GDP growth is 4.5 percent which shows that all promises are false," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP has ruined India, which is aspiring to grow, and its economy due to its failures," she said using a picture with a caption 'lowest GDP in 26 quarters'.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 02:37 pm

