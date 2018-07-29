App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govts have created atmosphere of fear for Dalits; Cong must reach out to them: Rahul Gandhi

The current dispensation, Gandhi alleged, has allowed the "climate of fear" and lawlessness "to not only prevail but also flourish".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The inaction of BJP governments in states, especially Uttar Pradesh, has created an atmosphere of fear among Dalits and religious minorities, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said. He also said it was important for the Congress to reach out to the victims of "mindless violence".

The current dispensation, Gandhi alleged, has allowed the "climate of fear" and lawlessness "to not only prevail but also flourish".

The hate speeches made by various BJP ministers and leaders exhorting their followers to target certain communities "encourages local goons to act with impunity", he said

The Congress chief alleged that the inaction of BJP state governments, especially in Uttar Pradesh, has created an "atmosphere of fear amongst Dalits and religious minorities".

related news

In a letter to the schedule caste (SC) department of the AICC, Gandhi said it is important for the party to reach out to the victims of the "mindless violence" and publicly support them.

The complicity of state agencies, that makes such large-scale persecution possible, "must be exposed," he wrote in his July 27 letter.

He said, it would be expedient on part of the SC department of the party to examine the recent instances of violence against Dalits where the state had failed to act against the perpetrators.

"There is an urgent need for a larger public discourse regarding the systemic persecution unleashed by this regime. Towards this end, I request you to take up these issues in all relevant platforms. and apprise me on the same," Gandhi said.
First Published on Jul 29, 2018 06:55 pm

tags #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.