Last Updated : May 29, 2018 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt should stop looting farmers in name of crop insurance: Pilot

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot today alleged that the tall claims under the Prime Minister's crop insurance scheme have fallen flat, and said the BJP government should stop looting farmers.

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot today alleged that the tall claims under the Prime Minister's crop insurance scheme have fallen flat, and said the BJP government should stop looting farmers. "Crop insurance companies withdrew premium several times more than the compensation provided by the companies to the farmers for losses in Kharif and Rabi crop recently," he claimed.

The BJP governments both at the state and the Centre should stop looting farmers in the name of crop insurance, Pilot said.

He alleged that the BJP government in Rajasthan was turning a blind eye to the rampant corruption in the name of crop and life insurance meant to provide relief to farmers.
