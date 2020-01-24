BJP govt 'killed' 180 days in office: Siddaramaiah

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday accused the BJP government in Karnataka of having killed 180 days in office and slammed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for 'failure' in handling natural calamities and delaying cabinet expansion.

@BSYBJP showed enthusiasm only for the sake of personal power & not for the development of our state. Failed in handling flood & drought crisis, Cabinet not expanded, created social unrest, orchestrated Operation Kamala, and the list goes on.

#BJPKilled180Days, Siddaramaiah tweeted. Earlier too, as BJP government completed hundred days in office on November 2, Siddaramaiah, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, had given "zero" marks for performance, calling Yediyurappa a "weak Chief Minister".

Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time on July 26, three days after the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government with the defeat of the motion of confidence moved by the then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy in the assembly by 99-105 votes.