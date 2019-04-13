App
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2019 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt has zero tolerance policy for terror, naxalism: Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath was addressing an election rally in Nawapara town of Raipur district

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed the BJP government had a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and Naxalism and urged people to re-elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister to end the menace on April 12.

Addressing an election rally in Nawapara town of Raipur district, Adityanath said, "The BJP government has a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, Naxalism and separatists. The BJP in its sankalp patra (manifesto) has promised to continue to work on zero-tolerance policy against such menace," he said.

As a result of the BJP's tough policy, Naxalism, terrorism and separatism, which were affecting 217 districts of the country during Congress rule, had now declined to 5-6 districts, he claimed.

"Give another chance to Narendra Modi ji. You will see the end of terrorism, Naxalism and separatism. The BJP is committed towards the security of the nation," he said.

"When the Kumbh Mela was held (in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh), I was asked what would happen if there is a terror attack. I said there is a BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre. Terrorism and Naxalism run away from us," he said.

"They do not want to come near as they know it means only two things, either they will be jailed or killed. There is no third option," he said.

"The Congress ruled the country for 55-60 years during which it provided poverty, terrorism, naxalism and corruption and misrule. It divided people on the basis of caste and region," he said.

"Manmohan Singh during his tenure as Prime Minister said Muslims have first right over the resources of this country. Where will the Dalits, backward classes, women, tribals and others go? He should have thought before speaking like this," Adityanath said.

"Modi ji had said our government will work for 135 crore people of the country. What Modi ji has done is before you. The Congress during its rule used to say there is no money for development. But when Modi ji came to power, people were given LPG connections....," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress' manifesto, the UP CM said, "The Congress has promised to repeal sedition charge against Naxals and terrorists. The party has said if it is brought to power, special powers (AFSPA) given to the army in Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states will be revoked. It means the Congress is hand in glove with anti-nationals."

"The Congress manifesto is an encouragement to terrorism and Naxalism and cannot be accepted," he told the crowd.

When Rahul Gandhi was in Kerala for filing his nomination (from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat), Congress flags should have been waved but "green flags of the Muslim League" were seen fluttering all around, he said.

"What does it reflect?. Where does the Congress want to take this nation?" he questioned.

Adityanath addressed three election rallies in the state on Friday.

Polling for 11 seats of Chhattisgarh is being held in three phases, the first of which, for Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, was held on Thursday.

In the second phase on April 18 three constituencies- Rajnandgaon, Kanker (ST) and Mahasamund will witness polling.

In the third phase on April 23, remaining seven seats- Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Korba, Raigarh (ST), Jangir-Champa (SC) and Surguja (ST) will go to polls.
First Published on Apr 13, 2019 08:08 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

