BJP govt has sinister agenda, NPR dangerous: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on December 26 alleged that the National Population Register (NPR) approved by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was different and dangerous in terms of the "text and context" of the data collection done in 2010.

Charging that the BJP government has a "sinister agenda", he said if the BJP's motives are bonafide, the government should unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and do not intend to link it to the controversial NRC.

"The BJP-led government has a larger and more sinister agenda and that is why the NPR approved by them yesterday is very dangerous and different in terms of the TEXT as well as the CONTEXT of NPR 2010,” Chidambaram said on Twitter.

"If the BJP's motives are bonafide, let the Government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC," he added.

Chidambaram also said that he is happy that the BJP has released a video clip of the launch of NPR in 2010.

"Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the "usual residents" of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship," he said.

The Congress leader said cases have been registered against 8,000 persons for anti-CAA protest in Chennai; 1,300 booked in Madurai; against 1,200 for taking out a candle march in Aligarh.

"Long live the right to assemble peacefully guaranteed by the Constitution!