BJP govt has set new benchmark of inflation: Pilot on fuel price rise

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot today hit out at the BJP government at the centre over rising prices of petrol and diesel saying it has set a "new benchmark of inflation and its policies have broken common people's back". He alleged that that BJP ministers and leaders are silent at a time when prices of petrol and diesel are rising continuously.

Petrol and diesel prices were raised for the 11th day in succession yesterday as the state-owned oil firms gradually passed on to the consumer the increased cost of international oil that had accumulated since a 19-day freeze was imposed just before Karnataka elections.

"Riding high on promises to reduce inflation, the BJP was voted to power. But, its government has set new benchmarks of inflation and its policies have broken back of the common people," Pilot said addressing his party's 'Mera Booth, Mera Gaurav' event at Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's turf in Jhalarapatan and Aklera of Jhalawar district.

He accused BJP government dividing the people in name of religion and castes and claimed that the saffron party has avoided discussing real issues.

The BJP government in Rajasthan has repeatedly neglected issues of farmers and agriculturists. Recently, a debt-ridden garlic farmer committed suicide reflecting that insensitivity of the government, Pilot claimed and said the Congress has always raised voice for the people and protested against the "anti-people decisions" of the BJP government.

He said that people of the Rajasthan see the Congress with a new hope and there was need to overcome all the challenges to win people's heart.