App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 05:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP govt afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity: Akhilesh Yadav

"But, the government should tell (people) when will it initiate probe into police brutality," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi, days after 17 people were killed during widespread protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Alleging that the BJP government was afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on December 26 sought to know when a probe into "police brutality" during widespread protest in the state against Citizenship Amendment Act will be ordered. "The government is afraid of Hindu-Muslim unity. It is making allegations that people are criminals. It wants to confiscate property of the poor. It is commenting on people's dress... Threatening to take revenge from citizens.

"But, the government should tell (people) when will it initiate probe into police brutality," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi, days after 17 people were killed during widespread protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law.

The National Human Rights Commission has also issued a notice to the police chief of Uttar Pradesh after receiving various complaints that allege "violation of human rights" in police action undertaken during the ongoing anti-CAA protests in the state.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 05:10 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.