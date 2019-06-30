App
Last Updated : Jun 30, 2019 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

'BJP government crushes freedom of media': Cong hits out over reports of ad curbs in newspapers

"This is Modi 2.0 for you!" Surjewala added in a tweet.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on June 30 cited media reports to accuse the Modi government of indulging in "sheer vindictiveness" by freezing advertisements to some newspapers critical of the dispensation.

Congress' attack came after media reports claimed that the government has stopped providing advertisements to some newspapers critical of its certain policies and actions.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tagged some of the reports to claim that the government had stopped advertisements to newspapers for "exposing Rafale scam", for being critical of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and for reporting on alleged model code of conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Close

"BJP government crushes freedom of media and indulges in sheer vindictiveness by freezing ads to 4 newspapers (sic)," he tweeted.

"This is Modi 2.0 for you!" Surjewala added.

A report which claimed that the government had stopped giving advertisements to some newspapers also quoted an official as saying that "under Congress governments too", such bans lasted for a shorter period.

In another tweet, Surjewala tagged another media report on media freedom and said "as plain governmental subjugation, advertisement revenue, corporate ownership & marketing teams take over editorial control; Free media & dissent is the first casualty (sic)".

First Published on Jun 30, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Government advertisements #press freedom #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Randeep Singh Surjewala

