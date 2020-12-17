MARKET NEWS

BJP government avoiding Opposition by not holding Parliament session: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
December 17, 2020 / 07:00 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on December 17 hit out at the BJP government, saying it was "avoiding the Opposition" by not holding the winter session of the Parliament this year.

The government has said the winter session of the Parliament will not be held this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will be appropriate to convene the budget session in January next year.

"The BJP government is avoiding facing the farmers and the Opposition by avoiding the winter session of the Lok Sabha by using COVID-19 as an excuse. The sessions of the Lok Sabha and the (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly should be convened immediately to discuss farm laws, privatisation, unemployment, price rise and law and order issues in Uttar Pradesh, women's security and the stalled work of development," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the farmers have full support of his party, while the state government is "harassing them using police force".

"The farm laws will ruin agriculture and a handful of people will control farmers," he said, adding those protesting against the Centre's new agri laws should be heard.
PTI
TAGS: #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Dec 17, 2020 07:01 pm

