BJP getting widespread support from people: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said the BJP was getting widespread support from the people.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Gorakpur bypolls, the priest-turned-politician noted that the public believes in the mantra of development and governance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Attacking the opposition 15, Adityanath said, "SP and BSP are indulging in negative politics, politics of bargaining and politics of opportunism. The state has suffered the negative consequences (of SP and BSP). And in order to ensure that in future such situations do not arise, efforts have to made to shun politics of casteism and dynastic politics, and focus on development and administration."

On the electoral understanding of the two opposition parties, he said, "This will have no effect. I had wanted that in this bye-election if the SP, BSP and Congress had fought together, then results would have been much better."

Termed by Adityanath a "rehearsal" for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the bye-elections are witnessing a triangular contest involving the ruling BJP, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress.

The saffron party has fielded Kaushalendra Singh Patel from Phulpur and Upendra Dutt Shukla from Gorakhpur against the SP's Pravin Nishad and Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel respectively. The Congress has nominated Sureetha Kareem for Gorakhpur and Manish Mishra for Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.

Ten candidates are in the fray from Gorakhpur, while 22 candidates are contesting from Phulpur.