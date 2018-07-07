App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 01:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP for continuing with Governor's rule in Jammu & Kashmir: Ram Madhav

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav today rejected reports that his party was working to form a government in Jammu and Kashmir with rebel PDP MLAs and said that it was for continuing with Governor's rule in the state in the interest of peace, governance and development.

His comments on Twitter came after former state chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted a news report that claimed that a "big chunk of PDP MLAs are in touch with the BJP high command" and the saffron party was looking to form government.

"Contrary to Ram Madhav's assertions, the state unit of the BJP confesses to being party to the efforts to break the PDP . Power at any cost would seem to be the guiding philosophy," Abdullah said, tagging the BJP leader in his tweet.

Madhav, the BJP's pointsman for the state, replied: "Not true. I will certainly check with the state unit and ensure that BJP keeps itself scrupulously out of whatever is happening in other parties in the Valley.

"We are for continuing with the Governor's rule in the interest of peace, governance and development in the state," he said.

The BJP had last month pulled out of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the state under Governor's rule.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 01:25 pm

tags #India #Politics

