BJP favours renaming WB as Paschimbango instead of Bangla

The West Bengal unit of BJP today said that it is in favour of renaming West Bengal as 'Paschimbango' and not 'Bangla'.

The state Assembly today passed a resolution to rename the state as 'Bangla' in three languages -- Bengali, English and Hindi.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said 'Paschimbango' is connected with the memory of partition and "The word 'Bango' is included in our national anthem".

"There is no justification to rename the state as Bangla only because it will help in climbing the alphabetical sequence of state names in which West Bengal appears last in the list now", he said.

"You have to work to take the state forward", he said.

Ghosh, who is also a legislator, did not participate in the discussion in the Assembly on renaming the state as Bangla.