App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP favours renaming WB as Paschimbango instead of Bangla

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said 'Paschimbango' is connected with the memory of partition and "The word 'Bango' is included in our national anthem".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal unit of BJP today said that it is in favour of renaming West Bengal as 'Paschimbango' and not 'Bangla'.

The state Assembly today passed a resolution to rename the state as 'Bangla' in three languages -- Bengali, English and Hindi.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said 'Paschimbango' is connected with the memory of partition and "The word 'Bango' is included in our national anthem".

"There is no justification to rename the state as Bangla only because it will help in climbing the alphabetical sequence of state names in which West Bengal appears last in the list now", he said.

"You have to work to take the state forward", he said.

Ghosh, who is also a legislator, did not participate in the discussion in the Assembly on renaming the state as Bangla.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 06:31 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #west bengal

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.