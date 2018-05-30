BJP failed to keep even one of its poll promise: U'khand Cong

The opposition Congress in Uttarakhand today accused the BJP government at the Centre, which is celebrating its fourth anniversary, of not keeping a single promise the saffron party had made to the people during campaigning for the 2014 general elections. State Congress chief Pritam Singh also slammed the Centre for its "failure" to control price rise.

"Achche din (good days) were promised to the people, besides repatriation of black money stashed abroad and employment to two crore youths every year.

"I want to ask the BJP what happened to those tall promises made at every poll meeting in 2014?" he said at a press conference here, which was also attended by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Indira Hridayesh.

Even in foreign diplomacy, Narendra Modi government has been a "total failure" as India's ties with both Pakistan and China are at an all time low, Singh said and advised the prime minister to reduce his frequency of foreign visits and secure the country's borders first.

The Uttarakhand Congress chief also alleged that demonetisation and implementation of the GST was driving traders to commit suicide.

Hridayesh criticised the Centre as well as the BJP government in the state for their "failure" to control forest fire blazes which had so far destroyed thousands of hectares of forest land in Uttarakhand.

She said the BJP will be ousted from power at the Centre in 2019 and from the state in 2022.