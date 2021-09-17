MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

BJP eyeing major push to COVID-19 vaccination on PM Modi birthday

The party has asked its workers across the country to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drive on the birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

PTI
September 17, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level open debate on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level open debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security – A Case for International Cooperation" via video conferencing.

The BJP is set to launch a mega 20-day public outreach from Friday on Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s 71st birthday and it will continue till October 7 to also commemorate his 20 years in public life, including as Gujarat chief minister.

The party has asked its workers across the country to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drive on the birthday as part of its "Seva and Samarpan" campaign.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called for a major push to the vaccination drive on Friday, saying it would be the perfect gift for Modi on his birthday.

"Tomorrow is the birthday of our beloved prime minister, lets do #VaccineSeva by helping all unvaccinated people including their loved ones, family members and all sections of the society by getting them vaccinated. This would be a birthday gift for the prime minister," he said in a tweet in Hindi on Thursday.

Since Modi became prime minister in 2014, the BJP has been celebrating his birthday as ''Seva Diwas'' (Service Day) and organises welfare activities across the country for a week but this time it has been extended to 20 days as he is completing his two decades holding public office.

Close

Related stories

BJP president J P Nadda has issued a set of instructions to party workers for organising health and blood donation camps and distributing rations to poor as part of the campaign.

Over 14 crore ration bags printed with Modi''s pictures will also be distributed among the needy during the exercise.

As part of the campaign, the BJP workers will carry out a large-scale cleanliness drive on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and people will be encouraged to use Khadi and local products.

On this occasion, the party has said that five crore postcards will be sent from the BJP booth workers to Modi across the country highlighting that they are committing themselves to public service.

The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Modi.

The LJP faction headed by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras will also celebrate Modi''s birthday by distributing food among the poor and planting saplings in the national capital.

The party will observe the day as "Seva Sankalp Diwas", its spokesperson Shravan Kumar said.
PTI
Tags: #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Sep 17, 2021 08:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.