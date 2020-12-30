BJP expels Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar hours after he joined the party

Kapil Gurjar being escorted by police after firing shots near Shaheen Bagh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gurjar hours after he joined the party on December 30.

Kapil Gurjar’s “claim to fame” was firing shots in the air near Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, which had become the epicentre of the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Shaheen Bagh shooter heard saying: 'Humare desh mein sirf Hinduon ki chalegi'

Gurjar was arrested by the Delhi Police shortly after the incident that took place in February – before the coronavirus outbreak in the country – but was later released on bail.

The BJP membership of the Shaheen Bagh shooter, who had said earlier on December 30 that he had joined the saffron party because it works for Hindutva, was cancelled within hours of him joining the party, reported Times Now.

Gurjar, who had joined the BJP in the presence of Ghaziabad officials, was reportedly expelled from the BJP after senior leadership learnt about the development through media reports.

Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member, can be seen joining party in pictures: Delhi Police

After the senior leadership pulled up the Ghaziabad officials and sought an explanation from them, the district head of the BJP unit reportedly said he was not aware that Kapil Gurjar was the Shaheen Bagh shooter and inducted him into the party “by mistake”.