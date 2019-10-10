BJP expels 4 rebels who are in fray against official nominees

The BJP on Thursday expelled four rebels who are contesting against the official nominees of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliancein the October 21 assembly elections.

A BJP release said Charan Waghmare (Tumsar-Bhandara district), Geeta Jain (Mira-Bhayandar, Thane district), Balasaheb Ohwal (Pimpri-Chinchwad) and DilipDeshmukh (Ahmedpur-Latur district) have been expelled from the party.

Santos Janhate, who was Palghardistrict general secretary, is contesting as an independent candidate after quitting the party, the release said.

The BJP and its allies are contesting 162 seats, while the Uddhav Thackeray-led party has fielded candidates in 126 segments in the 288-member assembly. PTI MR RSY