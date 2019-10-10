BJP expels 4 rebels who are in fray against official nominees

A BJP release said Charan Waghmare (Tumsar-Bhandara district), Geeta Jain (Mira-Bhayandar, Thane district), Balasaheb Ohwal (Pimpri-Chinchwad) and DilipDeshmukh (Ahmedpur-Latur district) have been expelled from the party.
The BJP on Thursday expelled four rebels who are contesting against the official nominees of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliancein the October 21 assembly elections.
Santos Janhate, who was Palghardistrict general secretary, is contesting as an independent candidate after quitting the party, the release said.
