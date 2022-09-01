BJP ex-Kisan Morcha leader accused of duping MLA's son, opposition levels graft charges against govt

BJP

A former Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha member has been booked for allegedly duping an Independent MLA’s son of Rs 49 lakh on the pretext of landing his cousin a job in the police department.

As soon as this case became public, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the state Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged corruption in the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party government and said it was shielding the ”recruitment mafia”

Complainant Amit Singh is the son of Pundri MLA Randhir Gollen, who supports the BJP-JJP regime and is also the chairman of Haryana Livestock Development Board. In his complaint, Singh alleged that accused Vinod Kharab, a former BJP Kisan Morcha member, was an acquaintance and that they used to meet frequently.

Kharab spoke of his ”links” in the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and that he could easily fetch government jobs in lieu of money. Singh said he believed Kharab and paid him Rs 49 lakh to land a sub-inspector job for his maternal cousin.

However, when the candidate’s name did not feature in the final list, he demanded back his money but Kharab refused to do so and threatened him, police said. Soon after the news of Singh’s complaint spread in political circles, Congress leader Hooda targeted the BJP-led government and said it was shielding the ”recruitment mafia”.

The former chief minister said there was enough evidence of corruption in recruitment, ranging from Group-D and clerks to naib tehsildars and dental surgeons. ”It is clear that in the recruitment of constables and sub-inspectors, Rs 5 lakh to 50 lakh is being sought from candidates,” he said in a statement.

”Dozens of cases of paper leaks and cash for jobs have come to light one after the other, but despite the opposition raising the issue, the government has not conducted a fair investigation into any case,” he alleged. Hooda said the youth in Haryana were facing ”highest unemployment and maximum corruption in the name of recruitment”.

”During the BJP and BJP-JJP government in eight years, there has hardly been any recruitment without corruption. Despite repeated instances of these coming out in the public domain, no action has been taken against the person sitting in the high position,” he added.