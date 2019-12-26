App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP 'doing politics' over NRC, CAA, while country faces economic slowdown: Sachin Pilot

Pilot also said the BJP is creating confusion among people over the NRC and even its leaders do not have clarity on the subject.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rajasthan Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on December 25 accused the BJP of "doing politics" over issues like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act even as the country was going through an "economic slowdown". Pilot also said the BJP is creating confusion among people over the NRC and even its leaders do not have clarity on the subject.

"Nobody has clarity... The Prime Minister is saying something... His minister is saying something else," Pilot said regarding the NRC while talking to reporters here.

He claimed that the BJP-led central government's "intentions are different" from what it says.

In reference to the issues of NRC and the CAA, Pilot further said, "They (the BJP) are doing politics and the economy is slowing down. That is why I think the government should do introspection."

While talking to reporters here, he said the Congress party will highlight on its foundation day on December 28 that the Indian Constitution is "under attack" and the country's "economy is going through a slowdown".

Pilot said the party will take out a march in Jaipur on Saturday from the Shaheed Smarak to the state Congress office to spread the message -- 'Save India, Save Constitution' -- throughout the state.

First Published on Dec 26, 2019 07:50 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics

