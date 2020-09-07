172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bjp-doesnt-support-kangana-ranauts-statement-says-devendra-fadnavis-5809181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 07:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP doesn't support Kangana Ranaut's statement, says Devendra Fadnavis

He said even terrorists have to be provided security in the land of law to see they are not attacked, whereas Ranaut is still an artist.

PTI

Actor Kangana Ranaut had made a wrong statement, but it is the responsibility of the government to protect her in the land of law, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He said even terrorists have to be provided security in the land of law to see they are not attacked, whereas Ranaut is still an artist.

The actress has been given Y-plus category security by the Union Home ministry after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Fadnavis, however, said the BJP did not support Ranaut's comments, in which the actress had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"It is the responsibility of the government to protect the life of an individual. Hence, though we are not supporting what Kangana Ranaut said, and nobody will support it, still it is the responsibility of the government (to protect her).

"Because we are not living in Banana republic," the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly told reporters outside Vidhan Bhavan.
