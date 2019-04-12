App
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP dividing society over caste and religion, says Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav targeted the saffron party, saying that the BJP showed false dreams to the people and promised them 'acche din (good days)' but in reality, did nothing for them.

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that the BJP was dividing the society on the basis of caste and religion while the 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) was committed to remove hatred.

Yadav targeted the saffron party, saying that the BJP showed false dreams to the people and promised them "acche din (good days)" but in reality, did nothing for them.

"They (BJP) confused the people with their promises and forgot the 'acche din' promise after coming to power," he said.

"The BJP is playing politics by dividing the society on basis of caste and religion. Our 'Mahagathbandhan' wants to remove the hatred and bring a change to save the Constitution," the former chief minister said in a statement here.

He said a "mahaparivartan (change)" will come only through "social justice" and the SP-BSP-RLD combine was committed to it.

Terming the BJP election manifesto a "Dhoka Patra (document of lie)", Yadav said, "The Indian economy has become weak due to demonetisation and other faulty economic policies of the BJP government."

He urged people to take away the "chauki (base)" of "Chowkidars" and ensure that the next government is one that cares for all sections of the society and believes in harmony.

The SP president said if voted to power at the Centre, the alliance would give special allowance to "chowkidars".
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Samajwadi Party

