App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP did not use military feats to win polls: Ram Madhav

The BJP leader was addressing the party's victory rally at in Tripura.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said on Friday the party did not use military achievements to win the general election and claimed that it would remain in power even in 2047, the centenary of Independence.

"We got a massive victory because we succeeded in stopping communal unrest, corruption, building a strong India and introducing financial stability in the last five years," Madhav said. "Our party did not use military achievements to make it to the Parliament."

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was addressing the party's victory rally at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agaratala, Tripura.

Close

"The BJP government, under (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji's stewardship, will go a long way. We are confident that the party will still be in power in 2047, when the country will celebrate the centenary year of Independence," Madhav said. "Nationalism is in the BJP's DNA."

He claimed that the BJP would surpass the Congress and become the longest-serving party in power at the Centre.

At the rally, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked party workers to prepare a booth-wise list of those who did not vote for it and appeal to them to support the BJP in the upcoming panchayat election.

Deb claimed that his government had succeeded in bringing down unemployment in the past one year.

"Unemployment came down from 30 per cent to 22.1 per cent," he added.
First Published on Jun 8, 2019 09:30 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.