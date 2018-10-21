App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP desperate to rewrite history: Congress

"A desperate BJP is trying to rewrite history and create an imagined rivalry between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru and between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Nehru," said Singhvi

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing the BJP-led Centre of using every "auspicious" occasion as a "political tool", Congress spokesperson Abhishekh Manu Singhvi on October 21 said the saffron party was "desperate to rewrite history". Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21 said a national award in the name of Subhash Chandra Bose would be given every year to those police personnel who did "exemplary work" in the rescue-and-relief operations during any kind of disasters.

The announcement came on the 75th anniversary of Bose's declaration of the formation of India's first independent government -- the Azad Hind government -- on October 21, 1943.

"A desperate BJP is trying to rewrite history and create an imagined rivalry between Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru and between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Nehru. It has used auspicious occasions for these cheap political tricks," Singhvi told a press conference.

He said Patel, in his letter to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, had stated that the "activities of the Hindu Mahasabha were a clear threat to the existence of the government and the activities had not died down, despite the ban".

related news

"On the other hand, the RSS's mentor, (Vinayak Damodar) Savarkar's Hindu Mahasabha, was advocating people to get recruited in the British army. RSS leader (MS) Golwalkar had called the necessity of throwing the British out of the country 'shallow nationalism'," the Congress leader said.

He also pointed out that Nehru was one of the lawyers of Bose during his INA trials.

"Was there any person from the RSS to support Netaji?," Singhvi asked.
First Published on Oct 21, 2018 04:50 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.