Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP demonstrates against killing of its workers in West Bengal

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The West Bengal BJP organized a sit-in here on October 12 to protest against the alleged killing of its workers in the state in recent times.

The saffron party claimed eight of its party workers were killed in Bengal in the last one week excluding the triple murder in Murshidabad district.

School teacher Bandhu Prakash Pal who was killed in his house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad is claimed to be a BJP-RSS supporter.

The West Bengal police had, however, said the brutal killing of the school teacher, his wife and minor son in was a result of personal enmity and bore no political connotation.

"Every day one or the other BJP worker is being killed in Bengal. The TMC government has lost all connect with the masses and is now trying to rule by using terror tactics. But we won't allow this to happen. We will fight till this government is ousted from power," BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

BJP has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise them about the "complete breakdown" of the law and order situation in West Bengal, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on October 11..

First Published on Oct 12, 2019 07:55 pm

tags #BJP #Business #Economy #Politics #TMC

