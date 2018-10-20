App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP councillor booked for thrashing police officer, his female friend

The woman has alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by the BJP councillor following which he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP councillor Munish Chaudhary has been booked for allegedly thrashing a police sub-inspector and his female friend in the district's Kankar Khera area, police said Saturday.

Mohiuddinpur police outpost in-charge Sukhpal Singh Pawar and his friend, an advocate, on Friday evening had gone to a restaurant owned by Chaudhary, police said.

The woman expressed displeasure over not getting their order on time and allegedly threw away the food. Chaudhary protested against it and soon the three got involved in an altercation following which Chaudhary allegedly thrashed Pawar, Circle Officer at Daurala Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Police reached the spot and summoned the sub-inspector to the police station.

related news

The woman has alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by the BJP councillor following which he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials conducted a medical test on the police sub-inspector and his friend which detected alcohol in their blood.
First Published on Oct 20, 2018 06:44 pm

tags #BJP #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.