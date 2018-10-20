BJP councillor booked for thrashing police officer, his female friend

BJP councillor Munish Chaudhary has been booked for allegedly thrashing a police sub-inspector and his female friend in the district's Kankar Khera area, police said Saturday.



#WATCH: BJP Councillor Manish thrashes a Sub-Inspector who came to his (Manish's) hotel with a lady lawyer and got into an argument with a waiter. The councillor has been arrested. (19.10.18) (Note- Strong Language) pic.twitter.com/aouSxyztSa

Mohiuddinpur police outpost in-charge Sukhpal Singh Pawar and his friend, an advocate, on Friday evening had gone to a restaurant owned by Chaudhary, police said.

The woman expressed displeasure over not getting their order on time and allegedly threw away the food. Chaudhary protested against it and soon the three got involved in an altercation following which Chaudhary allegedly thrashed Pawar, Circle Officer at Daurala Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Police reached the spot and summoned the sub-inspector to the police station.

The woman has alleged that she was harassed and beaten up by the BJP councillor following which he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Officials conducted a medical test on the police sub-inspector and his friend which detected alcohol in their blood.