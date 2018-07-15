App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 07:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP, Congress workers clash over garlanding of Kamaraj statue

Both the party workers arrived at the venue around the same time on the morning of July 15 and Congress workers objected to BJP putting up party flags around the statue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tension prevailed for sometime at second agraharam near Salem after cadres of the BJP and Congress clashed with each other over garlanding the statue of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Both the party workers arrived at the venue around the same time this morning and Congress workers objected to BJP putting up party flags around the statue, police said. The BJP workers who accompanied Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan picked up an argument with their Congress counterparts, resulting in push and shove for some time.

However, police, who were present on the spot managed to pacify both the groups and brought the situation under control, they said. Later talking to reporters, Radhakrishnan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following the footsteps of late Kamaraj, who had given a corruption-free and honest government in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that people's opinion will be taken into consideration while bringing any change in the UGC system, he said since States were adopting different education systems, it was necessary to have a comprehensive education so that the students can compete in All India level examinations.

The senior BJP leader reiterated his remarks that certain forces were opposing development projects in Tamil Nadu, including the Salem-Chennai Eight Lane project. Usually roads were extended on the lands owned by the government and 'poramboke' and agricultural lands were acquired only when it was very necessary. In view of the development, the farmers should cooperate with the government, Radhakrishnan said.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party #BJP #Congress #Politics #Region #Tamil Nadu #Tamil Nadu politics

