BJP, Congress win one Rajya Sabha seat each in Jharkhand

BJP's Sameer Uranv and Congress' Dheeraj Sahu on Friday won the two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand, Returning Officer Vinay Singh said.

The BJP's other nominee Pradeep Kumar Sonthalia lost the polls, finishing third, he said announcing the results around 12:20 am.

Earlier in the day, counting was interrupted following complaints by the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) and the Congress to the Election Commission.

The parties alleged that JVM-P MLA Prakash Ram did not show his ballot paper to JVM-P polling agent Bandhu Tirkey, sources in the Assembly Secretariat here said.

However, the counting was started later.

The JVM-P has suspended Prakash Ram with immediate effect.

In the 80-member Jharkhand Assembly, the ruling BJP has 43 MLAs and its ally AJSU 4 legislators.

Opposition Congress has 7 and JMM 18 MLAs. The JVM-P has 2 MLAs and the BSP, MCC, CPIM (L) one each. There are three Independents.

All 80 MLAs cast their votes, according to assembly sources.