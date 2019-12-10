BJP confident of citizenship bill's passage in Rajya Sabha

Despite a boost in opposition numbers in Rajya Sabha against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the BJP is confident that the proposed legislation will be passed by the House with a comfortable majority on Wednesday when it is scheduled to be taken up for discussion.

Sources in the the BJP-led NDA said they were sure of getting near 124-130 votes in the Upper House which has an effective strength of 240 members.

Opposition ranks have been boosted by the decision of the six-member Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has often backed the Modi government on its key legislative agenda, to oppose the bill.

<br><section><br><h2><br><h2><strong>Take This Citizenship Amendment Bill Quiz</strong></h2><br></h2><br><p>Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) on Monday. So can an illegal Hindu immigrant from Bangladesh who has been residing in the Police Bazar area of Shillong in Meghalaya apply for citizenship under CAB?

An illegal Christian migrant from Pakistan residing in Dimapur in Nagaland, cannot apply for citizenship under CAB as Nagaland is protected under the Inner Line Permit which is outside the ambit of CAB.

All illegal Bengali Hindu migrants who have settled in Tripura can get Indian citizenship under CAB?

Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christians who migrated to India after facing persecution on grounds of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be automatically granted citizenship under CAB.

Any Hindu immigrant to India can claim citizenship under CAB.

Chakma and Hajong refugees from Bangladesh who have been resettled in Arunachal Pradesh and have not yet been granted citizenship of India can claim Indian citizenship under CAB.

Can Hindu Tamils from Sri Lanka who have migrated to India seek Indian citizenship under CAB?

An Assamese-speaking Hindu whose roots are in Jorhat but was excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam because of lack of proper documents. So can an illegal Hindu immigrant from Bangladesh who has been residing in the Police Bazar area of Shillong in Meghalaya apply for citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>An illegal Christian migrant from Pakistan residing in Dimapur in Nagaland, cannot apply for citizenship under CAB as Nagaland is protected under the Inner Line Permit which is outside the ambit of CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>All illegal Bengali Hindu migrants who have settled in Tripura can get Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christians who migrated to India after facing persecution on grounds of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will be automatically granted citizenship under CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Any Hindu immigrant to India can claim citizenship under CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Chakma and Hajong refugees from Bangladesh who have been resettled in Arunachal Pradesh and have not yet been granted citizenship of India can claim Indian citizenship under CAB.</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>Can Hindu Tamils from Sri Lanka who have migrated to India seek Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h3><br><h2><strong></strong>An Assamese-speaking Hindu whose roots are in Jorhat but who was excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam because of lack of proper documents. Can she apply for Indian citizenship under CAB?</h2><br></h3><br></section><br><section><br><h2></h2><br></section><br><section><br><h3></h3><p></section> </p><p> </p><p>

Longtime BJP ally Shiv Sena, now a partner in the Congress-NCP alliance, also indicated on Tuesday it may not support the bill now after backing it in Lok Sabha. The Maharashtra party with a history of pursuing strident Hindutva agenda has three members in Rajya Sabha.

BJP's allies AIADMK, JD(U) and Akali Dal has 11, six and three members respectively in the Upper House, besides regional parties like the BJD with seven MPs, and YSR Congress and the TDP with 2 each are backing the bill. The BJP has 83 members in Rajya Sabha.

Seven independents and nominated members besides a number of regional parties with one member each will back the bill, BJP floor managers said.

The opposition camp includes Congress, TMC, BSP, Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, the Left, NCP and the TRS with 46, 13, four, nine, five, four, six, four and six members respectively, totalling 97.

The support of Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party and some smaller parties may take it near 110.

Some members, like the ailing Amar Singh, may not attend the House for health or other personal reasons.

On Monday, Lok Sabha passed the bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they fled their native country due to religious persecution.

According to the proposed legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, after facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Though the opposition has slammed the bill, alleging it is discriminatory against Muslims and violates the Constitution, Home Minister Amit Shah has asserted that people belonging to any religion should not have any fear under the Modi government.