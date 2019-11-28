BJP condemns MP Pragya Thakur's remarks on Godse, sacks her from Parliament panel on defence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Pragya Thakur was on November 28 removed from the parliamentary consultative committee on defence.

The move came after she referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, Nathuram Godse, as a 'deshbhakt' (patriot) during a debate in the Lok Sabha on November 27.

BJP Working President JP Nadda said his party does not support the remark made by Thakur. Nadda said she will not be allowed to participate in parliamentary party meetings in the Winter Session.

Condemning Thakur’s remark, Nadda stated that the party does not support this ideology.

The remark had triggered protests by Opposition members.



Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot.

A sad day, in the history of

India’s Parliament. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 28, 2019

Amid protest by opposition MPs over Thakur’s remark in the Lok Sabha on November 28, Speaker Om Birla said that her comments had been expunged from the record.

The row was triggered during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill when DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi. Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a deshbhakt."

While Opposition members protested the interruption by Thakur, BJP members persuaded her to sit down. After this, the Speaker said that only A Raja's statement would be taken on record.

Thakur had been nominated to the parliamentary panel on November 21.

Not the first instance

Even during the Lok Sabha election campaign earlier this year, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm at the time. She had later apologised for her statement.

"Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt, he is and will remain a deshbhakt. Those calling him a terrorist should instead look at themselves. They will be given a befitting reply in this election," Thakur had commented while attending a roadshow.

This was in response to a question over actor-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that independent India's first "extremist was a Hindu", a reference to Godse.

Back then, the BJP had immediately gotten into damage control and distanced itself from Thakur's statement, while also asking her to tender a public apology.