BJP concerned only about its own progress: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Attacking the ruling BJP government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday said it was concerned only about its "own progress" and not the country's. "Governments are of two types... one which works for people's progress and the other which is concerned only about its own progress. The BJP government is of show off and publicity," said Priyanka Gandhi while addressing an election meeting here.

The Congress general secretary and eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge, who held a massive roadshow here earlier, was campaigning for party candidate and former Union minister Shriprakash Jaiswal.

"They (BJP) were making Kanpur a smart city but nothing has happened so far. Youth are unemployed and farmers are committing suicide due to debts," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi stressed that the Congress works for the people, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only favours industrialists.

"We have promised Rs 72,000 per year for the poor, but BJP is saying that there is not enough money... they (BJP) have enough money for industrialists," she said.

"I went to Varanasi where Modi ji despite being the prime minister was unable to ensure development," she added.

During the road show, Priyanka Gandhi stopped at the Nageshwar temple and paid obeisance before moving on. She was also gifted a 'chadar' by some local Muslims.

When the procession reached Birhana, people on one side of the road began chanting Modi's name while those on the other raised slogans against the prime minister.