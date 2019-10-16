App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP complains to EC over Rahul Gandhi's 'pickpocket' jibe against PM Modi

BJP leaders Prasad Lad and Sanjay Upadhyay submitted a complaint to state electoral officer Baldev Singh, alleging that Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act, a BJP release said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra unit of the BJP on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the state electoral office over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "pickpocket" barb against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP leaders Prasad Lad and Sanjay Upadhyay submitted a complaint to state electoral officer Baldev Singh, alleging that Gandhi violated the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act, a BJP release said.

"Modi is the loudspeaker of Adani and Ambani. Just like a pickpocket, who diverts attention before stealing, his (Modi's) only job is to divert your attention so that he can pass your money to a select few industrialists," Gandhi said at an election rally in Yavatmal on Tuesday.

Close

The BJP's complaint stated that Rahul Gandhi's comments were unsubstantiated. "It is a character assassination of prime minister Modi. The Election Commission should take action against Gandhi," the BJP release quoted the complaint as stating.

related news

Additional chief electoral officer Dileep Shinde said they had received the complaint. "We have sought a report from our officer in Yavatmal, where Gandhi made the alleged comments. We will verify the content and initiate action as per the findings," Shinde told PTI.

Both Gandhi and Modi have been holding rallies in the state for the October 21 assembly elections.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 10:42 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.