BJP committed to Palampur resolution, Ram temple in Ayodhya soon: Manish Shukla

Expressing the commitment of BJP to Palampur resolution, party's state spokesperson Manish Shukla said on October 27 that Ram temple will be constructed in Ayodhya soon.

At its Palampur (Himachal Pradesh) convention in 1989, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had adopted a resolution to build a temple at the birthplace of lord Ram in Ayodhya.

"Right from the order of Allahabad High court to other orders of lower courts, it has been established Ram temple existed where the deity of lord Ram has been placed in Ayodhya,” state BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said while talking to reporters here.

Shukla claimed that owing to efforts of BJP-lead central government, Supreme Court agreed for a day-to-day hearing from October 29 on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

The title dispute hearing in the case will commence from October 29.

"BJP is of the firm view that Ram temple existed at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya since ages and would continue to remain in future also after the construction of a magnificent temple at the site," he said.

Rejecting allegations, that "BJP remembers Ram temple during elections only", Shukla said, it is a matter of faith for the party.

He said to tell the "slot" when elections are not held, be it of Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Palika, Vidhan Parishad, Vidhan Sabha, Lok Sabha etc.

On the opposition allegation that "BJP talks about Ram temple only but remains indifferent towards price rise," Shukla claimed only BJP has sincerely thought of poor after the independence.

He cited Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat' health insurance scheme of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, free LPG connection, power connection, to show the concern of Modi government towards poor.

Shukla said BJP is going to people with the report card of union government and about 19-month-old state government, just to apprise people that promises made by the party have been fulfilled.

Declaration of MSP at least one-and-half-times of its cost to farmer, Saubhagya scheme, electrification of villages, ensuring maximum wheat and paddy purchase in the state, waiving the loan of small and marginal farmers, ensuring urea availability, employment through one district one product scheme, construction of roads, crop insurance scheme, Atal pension scheme etc., are the achievement of BJP-led central and state governments, he stated.

He claimed that under Saubhagya scheme, over 72 lakh power connections have been given in the state in the last 19 months of BJP rule against 6.5 lakh connection per year under the previous governments.