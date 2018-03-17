App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 10:30 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP colluded with Congress to win Bijepur seat: Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today charged the ruling BJD in Odisha of forging a secret alliance with the Congress to win last month's by-poll in Bijepur Assembly segment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today charged the ruling BJD in Odisha of forging a secret alliance with the Congress to win last month's by-poll in Bijepur Assembly segment.

"The BJD, headed by Naveen Patnaik, has entered into an undeclared alliance with Congress. It has become amply clear as the ruling BJD won the by-poll in Bijepur because of this tie-up," said Pradhan.

The by-poll in Bijepur Assembly segment was conducted on February 24. BJD candidate Rita Sahu trounced her nearest rival, Ashok Panigrahi of the BJP, by 41,932 votes.

After being elected to Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh, Pradhan was accorded a rousing welcome by Odisha BJP leaders on his arrival here today.

Pradhan said that the BJD, once known for its anti-Congress stand, had tied up with the BJP in 1997.

However, now BJD is moving close to the Congress and the secret understanding between between the two parties had put the interest of the state in jeopardy, Pradhan said at a meeting organised by the state BJP here.

Describing the Congress as a political party steeped in corruption, Pradhan alleged that the Congress had always neglected Odisha. On the other hand, the BJP government at the Centre is sincerely trying to ensure development of the state, giving it special attention in the last four years, he said.

Stating that he would continue to uphold the pride of Odisha, Pradhan said the Bijepur by-election result showed that BJP was emerging as the main opposition party in the state.

A large number of BJP activists and supporters had gathered at Biju Patnaik International Airport to welcome Pradhan, who led a procession to the state party headquarters.

Pradhan is the first political leader from Odisha to be elected to Rajya Sabha twice from outside his home state. Earlier, he was elected to the upper house of Parliament from Bihar.

