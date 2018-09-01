App
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP collects data on temples, Hindu priests in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

The BJP has also collected details of activists, social organisations and influential people of the state from the party's booth-level teams, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling BJP has collected data on temples, Hindu priests and mutts across Madhya Pradesh ahead of the year-end assembly polls.

However, the purpose of this entire exercise is not clear in the state, where the BJP is seeking a record fourth term in office. "Yes, we have collected data on temples, mutts along with their priests and sadhus (ascetics)," state BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal said Friday.

However, Agrawal did not disclose what the party is going to do with the collected information. "We will contact them. We will neither disclose when we will contact them nor our strategy in this regard," he added.

The BJP took up the data collection drive after an opinion poll in mid-August said the saffron outfit may fare badly in the upcoming polls.
First Published on Sep 1, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #BJP #India #Madhya Pradesh #Politics

