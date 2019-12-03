App
Last Updated : Dec 03, 2019 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP claims Bhagwant Mann delivered Parliament speech under influence, demands narco test

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema called BJP’s demand laughable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BJP has demanded a narco test of AAP MP Bhagwant Mann after a viral video clip alleged that he spoke under the influence of liquor, The Indian Express has reported.

In the clip, Mann, who is also the chief of AAP’s Punjab unit, is seen delivering a speech in the Lok Sabha.

While talking about the Bill which proposes to regularise illegal colonies in Delhi, Mann points out that the AAP government in Delhi had passed a similar bill, but that has not received the nod as yet.

He is also seen throwing digs at BJP members for making adverse remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and taunts them saying the BJP has only three MLAs in the national capital, while the Congress has none.

In the clip, the treasury bench MPs are seen smiling as Mann goes on to say that he considers himself to be great satirist.

Main apni izzat bahot karta hun. Main apne aap ko Mann sahib keh ke bulata hun. Charity begins at home. Agar main Mann sahib nahin kahunga to mujhe kaun kahega…(I respect myself a lot. I refer to myself as Mann sahib. If I don’t respect myself, then no one will),” he is seen as saying even as fellow MPs are smirking at him.

Reacting to the video, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said it was unfortunate that Mann was treating the “hallowed precincts of the Lok Sabha” as a place for doing comedy.

Chugh told the newspaper, “He [Mann] is conveying a wrong impression about Punjabis not only in the country but also internationally that all they do is just laugh and joke about.”

“A previous MP who used to sit next to him in the last Lok Sabha had also complained against him that he is under the influence of liquor and had requested that his seat be changed as he reeks of liquor. We demand that a narco test be done on him,” he added.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior AAP leader, Harpal Singh Cheema, called the BJP’s demand laughable.

Defending Mann, Cheema told the publication, “They [BJP] are unable to digest the pointed attacks made on them by Bhagwant Mann in Lok Sabha where he has thoroughly exposed him. He has a typical style of speaking and these people are unable to understand the satire that he uses to corner them.”

“As far as conducting tests is concerned, let a test be done on all MPs under full media glare. Let them give the time and place for it so that the entire country knows who takes what substance before coming to Parliament,” he added.

First Published on Dec 3, 2019 03:51 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Delhi #India #Parliament

