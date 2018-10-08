App
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2018 09:02 PM IST

BJP chief Amit Shah to visit Madhya Pradesh on October 9

The state will go to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.

BJP president Amit Shah will on October 9 take part in various events in the politically sensitive Gwalior-Chambal division of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, a party functionary said.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sarvesh Tiwari said Monday that Shah would arrive in Shivpuri where he will pay respects at the memorial of 1857 mutiny hero Tatya Tope.

He will later address a convention of BJP workers in the Gwalior-Chambal division, Tiwari added.

The BJP chief will then proceed to neighbouring Guna to participate in a roadshow, Tiwari informed. Guna is the Lok Sabha constituency of senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

From Guna, Shah will go to Gwalior where he will pay tribute at the memorials of Rani Laximbai and Vijayaraje Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior.
First Published on Oct 8, 2018 08:51 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics

