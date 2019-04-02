BJP chief Amit Shah hits out at Kanimozhi, Karti Chidambaram

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday charged Congress nominee Karti Chidambaram contesting from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat and DMK's Kanimozhi seeking election from here with being tainted by corruption.

Addressing a poll rally here, he hit out at National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for his "Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir," line, and asked the people whether they supported the Kashmir leader's remarks.

"Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, we will never compromise on the Kashmir issue," he said.

The party chief alleged the candidates nominated by Congress and DMK - the likes of Karti Chidambaram, Kanimozhi and A Raja (from Nilgiris) - were tainted by graft.

Shah, seeking votes for his party candidate and State unit chief Tamilisai Soundararajan said "when BJP-led government returns to power," at the Centre it would continue contributing even more for the growth of Tamil Nadu.

Shah said though BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan alone had won from Kanyakumari in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, his party led NDA made two from Tamil Nadu --Radhakrishnan and Nirmala Sitharaman-- as Union Ministers.

He said the BJP government avenged the Pulwama attacks through air attacks on Pakistan. Citing the air strike to avenge the Pulwama attacks, he asked: "Should we not avenge the Pulwama attacks, on which the people at the rally responded positively.